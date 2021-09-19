Helen Symes

SYMES, Helen Fauerbach

91, of Green Valley, AZ, passed away on August 30, 2021, due to congestive heart failure.

To honor her memory, a Celebration of Life service will be held at a future date at St. Francis in the Valley Episcopal Church, Green Valley.

A native of Madison, Wisconsin, Helen was the daughter of Helen and Dr. Louis Fauerbach, MD. She graduated from Madison West High School in 1948 and earned a BS degree in Home Economics Education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1953. After marrying Rolf Killingstad in 1951 and while raising three children, she volunteered tirelessly for many Madison organizations including the Attic Angel Association, Grace Episcopal Church and the Madison Civics Club. She also served for many years as a judge for the Wisconsin State Journal's annual reader cookbook contest and taught foods and nutrition classes at Madison Area Technical College. Helen returned to college after her children were grown, graduating in 1983 with an MS in Life Sciences Communications from the UW's College of Agriculture.