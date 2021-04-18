Helen Trevino

 Skip to main content
of Tucson, Arizona passed away peacefully on April 10, 2021. She was 99 years old. She is preceded in death by her father, Pedro Aguilar and her mother, Jesus Aguilar. She was one of ten children, eight brothers and one sister, and is the last of her family to pass on. She is survived by her daughters, Tessie Trevino, Martha (Joe) Tyra and Christina (Jaris) Swinford. She has six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. She was very loving and caring. She loved to sew and loved doing arts and crafts. She will be dearly missed by many family and friends. She will forever be in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations may be made to the Santa Cruz Catholic Church. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY, INC.

