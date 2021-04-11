Helen Unruh

UNRUH, Helen "Chris"
Please join us in remembering Helen "Chris" Unruh
Service Information:
Memorial Service will be held at
FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, 7 E. University Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85705
on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
A Live-Steam services available through
Scattering of Ashes:
Funeraria Del Angel South Lawn Cemetery, Scattering Garden,
5401 S. Park Ave., Tucson AZ, 85706
on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.
Service will be led by Pastor John Angiulo from
Casas Adobes Congregational Church.
Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.