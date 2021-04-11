 Skip to main content
Helen Unruh

Helen Unruh

  • Updated

UNRUH, Helen "Chris"

Please join us in remembering Helen "Chris" Unruh

Service Information:

Memorial Service will be held at

FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, 7 E. University Blvd., Tucson, AZ 85705

on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

A Live-Steam services available through

https://www.facebook.com/168056533208332

Scattering of Ashes:

Funeraria Del Angel South Lawn Cemetery, Scattering Garden,

5401 S. Park Ave., Tucson AZ, 85706

on Friday, April 16, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m.

Service will be led by Pastor John Angiulo from

Casas Adobes Congregational Church.

