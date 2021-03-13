Helen Unruh

UNRUH, Helen Christina

was born on March 10, 1928, to Ancel B. and Elsie Isabel (Price) Orr in Belmont, Ohio.

In 1951 Chris graduated from Muskingum College, where she met her lifelong friends, Bill Braucher and Bettye (Hill) Braucher.

After graduating from Muskingum, Chris Orr happened to come to Tucson with three friends. There she attended a dance at Trinity Presbyterian Church's Young Couple's group, where she met a handsome, smiling young man with a twinkle in his eye. Chris and Martin Unruh married in November of 1957.

Chris Unruh had a wonderful sense of humor and love of people. She shared her appreciation of books and learning with children at Wrightstown Elementary School and Davidson Elementary School, first as a classroom teacher and later as a librarian.

Chris had a special love for the Sonoran Desert's plants and animals. She and Martin enjoyed the wonderful views around their home. They took frequent walks to find the interesting stories that emerged in their desert backyard.