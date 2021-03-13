Helen Unruh

UNRUH, Helen Christina
was born on March 10, 1928, to Ancel B. and Elsie Isabel (Price) Orr in Belmont, Ohio.
In 1951 Chris graduated from Muskingum College, where she met her lifelong friends, Bill Braucher and Bettye (Hill) Braucher.
After graduating from Muskingum, Chris Orr happened to come to Tucson with three friends. There she attended a dance at Trinity Presbyterian Church's Young Couple's group, where she met a handsome, smiling young man with a twinkle in his eye. Chris and Martin Unruh married in November of 1957.
Chris Unruh had a wonderful sense of humor and love of people. She shared her appreciation of books and learning with children at Wrightstown Elementary School and Davidson Elementary School, first as a classroom teacher and later as a librarian.
Chris had a special love for the Sonoran Desert's plants and animals. She and Martin enjoyed the wonderful views around their home. They took frequent walks to find the interesting stories that emerged in their desert backyard.
For many years Chris authored a nature column, "Below the Ridge" in the Oro Valley Voice. Later she published a compilation of her stories, musings and research in a book, Our Desert Backyard, which included illustrations by her close friend, Bettye Hill Braucher.
Chris and Martin enjoyed trips to faraway places such as England, Germany, Hawaii, Austria, and Canada. Some memorable trips included their dear friends Frank and Diana Dawley.
In Chris's final days her niece, Marcy Berger, provided invaluable assistance and loving support along with Casa de la Luz Hospice.
Chris Unruh is predeceased by her beloved husband of 58 years, Martin J. Unruh and her brothers, Wilmer Orr and Paul Orr. She is survived by her sisters-in-law, Margaret Hoffmann and Beverly Orr, and many dear nieces, nephews, cousins and good friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to their church, Casas Adobes Congregational Church, United Church of Christ, 6801 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704, or to Casa de la Luz, 7740 N. Oracle Road, Tucson, AZ 85704. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL.