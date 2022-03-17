Helen Valenti

Helen passed away at the age of 97 on March 15, 2022. Helen was born in Manchester, NY on March 22, 1924, one of eight children of Joseph and Eva Toney and was the last living of her seven brothers and sisters. In 1958, she and extended family moved to Tucson to start a new life having had enough of the harsh upstate New York winters and joined one of her sisters who had lived in Tucson since the 1940s. She proudly served as a WAVE in the United States Navy during WWII. She described her experiences in the Navy as some of the most memorable in her life. She remained in touch with other women she served with having survived them all. At the center of her life was her large extended family whom she was devoted to. She is survived by her son, Joseph Valenti and her daughter, Karen Valenti along with grandchildren; Laila Sarah and Jadd Sarah, great grandson; Bryce Sarah, and many nieces and nephews. She was a founding member of the Holy Resurrection Eastern Orthodox Church in Tucson. Well into her 90s, she remained active with friends and her church community. She was deeply loved by her family and many friends. Her love and devotion to friends and family will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to know her. Visitation will take place at Holy Resurrection Church, 5910 E 5th Street, Tucson, AZ, on Thursday, March 17, 2022 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m., Funeral Service will be on Friday, March 18, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. and burial to follow at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Helen's memory to Holy Resurrection Fellowship Hall. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY & CEMETERY.