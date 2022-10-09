Helen Marie (Dreith) Moore Yarbrough, 91, passed on August 31st, 2022 at Willowbend Accel in Plano, Texas. She leaves behind a large loving family and friends. Helen was born in Chattanooga, Oklahoma to Lucas and Katherine Dreith. She grew up on the farm loving sports, hiking, music, and singing. Helen said Arizona was "God's Country." She is survived by; Kathryn Herrin (Randy); Michael Moore (Tina); Janice Cary (Gary); Pamela Moore (Robert Hutting); Lori Fultz (Brian); and Alan Moore (Kathleen); Daniel Yarbrough; Sharon Casada; Denise Aarstad (Andrew); Philip Yarbrough; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with brother Earnest Dreith, and many beloved relatives. Services are managed by Ritter Gray Funeral Home. Service is Sunday, October 9th, 2022, 1 p.m. at Chattanooga Community Presbyterian Church, interment follows at Chattanooga Cemetery. The church's Facebook will live stream the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions for Helen Yarbrough be made to Chattanooga Community Presbyterian Building Fund (c/o Janet Labude, 17418 Logue Chapel Road, Faxon, Oklahoma 73540) or the Fischer House (connect.fisherhouse.org).