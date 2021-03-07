Helga Withers

In 1976, the family relocated to the Cleveland area; five years later Jim took a position with Atlantic Richfield which brought the family to Tucson. Within several years all six of the children completed their high school and college educations. Tiffany and Jim were among the first members of Ventana Country Club in 1985 and among the first to build a stand-alone home in Ventana in 1987. Over the years Tiffany found joy playing in multiple Ladies' golf groups, and she was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church where she and Jim formed lifelong supportive friendships. Tiffany and Jim were blessed with the opportunity to travel the world and often spent time relaxing at family gatherings in their Coronado, California, condominium.

Tiffany exuded hospitality and charm and she was gifted with the ability to make others feel comfortable and welcome. A ready smile on her face, she could strike up a conversation with anyone who crossed her path. She had an eye for style and (together with Jim) Tiffany designed, managed the construction of, and decorated five homes in the course of their 53-year marriage. She was in her element while solving design challenges and sourcing materials, and she took great pride in sharing the fruits of her labor while entertaining friends and family at home.

She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband, Jim; her six children and their families, including six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and another on the way. A celebration of Tiffany's life will be held at a future date when it is safe to gather together. A special thanks goes from the family to the loving caregivers at Starfish Care Homes and Susan at TMC Hospice who provided wonderful care and comfort to Tiffany and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tiffany's honor can be made to St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3738 Old Sabino Canyon Road, Tucson, AZ, 85750. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.