Helga Withers

WITHERS, Helga Adele "Tiffany"
7/25/1938 - 2/28/2021
It is with a heavy heart that the family of Tiffany Withers announces her passing on February 28, 2021. She is now peacefully at rest after a lengthy battle stemming from a brain tumor/lymphoma, which led to surgeries, multiple chemotherapies and radiations, followed by several strokes. Born in Vienna, Austria, Helga's early years were in wartime Europe often sequestered in one room, hiding for extended times. Her mother, an American citizen, was able to escape a Russian detention center and flee to the US with her only child when Helga was eight years of age. The small family settled in Chicago where she attended Catholic boarding school and majored in accounting in college. In the late 1950's, having grown into a charming, exuberant, beautiful young woman, Helga won a coveted position as a flight attendant with Delta Airlines (before jets).
She married the love of her life, Dr. James "Jim" Withers, in the late 1960's after they met by chance at a "Parents Without Partners" event in the Washington, DC, area. By this time, her first marriage had ended, and Helga was a single mother of three young children; Jim was a divorced father of three similarly aged children. It was love at first sight for Jim, who swept her off her feet and nicknamed her "Tiffany", because to him she was a jewel. The melded family put down roots in the northern Virginia suburb of Reston, where Tiffany discovered a love of golf which she and Jim played often. Along with the six kids, they took hilarious camping trips and had many fun adventures waterskiing and snow skiing.
In 1976, the family relocated to the Cleveland area; five years later Jim took a position with Atlantic Richfield which brought the family to Tucson. Within several years all six of the children completed their high school and college educations. Tiffany and Jim were among the first members of Ventana Country Club in 1985 and among the first to build a stand-alone home in Ventana in 1987. Over the years Tiffany found joy playing in multiple Ladies' golf groups, and she was a member of St. Alban's Episcopal Church where she and Jim formed lifelong supportive friendships. Tiffany and Jim were blessed with the opportunity to travel the world and often spent time relaxing at family gatherings in their Coronado, California, condominium.
Tiffany exuded hospitality and charm and she was gifted with the ability to make others feel comfortable and welcome. A ready smile on her face, she could strike up a conversation with anyone who crossed her path. She had an eye for style and (together with Jim) Tiffany designed, managed the construction of, and decorated five homes in the course of their 53-year marriage. She was in her element while solving design challenges and sourcing materials, and she took great pride in sharing the fruits of her labor while entertaining friends and family at home.
She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband, Jim; her six children and their families, including six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and another on the way. A celebration of Tiffany's life will be held at a future date when it is safe to gather together. A special thanks goes from the family to the loving caregivers at Starfish Care Homes and Susan at TMC Hospice who provided wonderful care and comfort to Tiffany and her family. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tiffany's honor can be made to St. Alban's Episcopal Church, 3738 Old Sabino Canyon Road, Tucson, AZ, 85750. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.