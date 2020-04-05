Hennessey Cuen

CUEN , Hennessey Caine
"Henny"
born in Tucson, Arizona on July 6, 2000. Taken from us too soon on March 27, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Gabriela Leon and Luis Alberto Cuen Jr.; his siblings, Gabriela Montes, Myda Montes, Thalia Coronado, Daniela Carrasco, Luis A. Cuen, Gianno Cuen, Jamie Moran, Selena Moran, Karina Moran, Deangelo Cuen and Damian Cuen; grandparents, Corme Cuen and Evangelina Cuen and grandfather, Luis Roberto Leon. Hennessey had a heart of a true angel, genuine soul and happy heart that brought joy to everyone he was around, his presence was truly that of an angel here on earth. Hennessey cared deeply for his family and friends and was always ready to greet anyone with his infectious smile and hugs. His passing will leave a void in everyone's heart forever. Services will be held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Southlawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Avenue, at 10:00 a.m. and the burial to follow at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL SOUTHLAWN.
