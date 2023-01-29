Henry Dellos

Henry Anthony Dellos HENRY A. "HANK" DELLOS, 78, of Tucson, AZ passed away on December 30, 2022 after a courageous battle with cancer. Hank was born in Johnson City, NY to Henry and Ruth (Hazen) Dellos on Nov 9, 1944. Hank is survived by his loving wife of 47 Years, Maria (Fiacco) Dellos, Daughter, Olivia (Tucson), Son, Adam (Phoenix) and his beloved family dogs, Mimi and Indiana. Hank graduated from Seton HS in Endicott, NY, proudly served in the Army National Guard for six years and worked in retail for many years in NY. In 1984, Tucson became home where he was employed by Jim Click Automotive for 31 years, most recently in management. In his leisure time he loved playing golf with family and friends and cheering on the Arizona Cardinals and Diamondbacks. Hank was a devoted husband and father who treasured family gatherings, especially with Maria's Italian cooking. He will be sadly missed. Hank was preceded in death by his Parents, Sister, Madelyn "Midge" (Dellos) Brown, Brother-in-law, Christopher Renda, Special Cousins, Rev. Father Richard Dellos and Bobby Dellos and Father-in-law, Sebastian "Buster" Fiacco, Sr. In addition to his immediate family, he is survived by Sister, Patricia Renda, Endicott, NY, Brother, Tony (Nicki) Dellos, Prescott, AZ, Mother-in-law, Mary A. Fiacco, Binghamton, NY, Brothers/Sisters-in-law, Frank (Paulette) Brown, Tucson, Paul V. Fiacco, Endicott, Sebastian "Buster" (Danita) Fiacco, Jr., Binghamton (However, Buster subsequently passed away on 1/5/2023), Anne (Charlie) Jameson, Columbia, SC, Special Cousin, Gloria (Dellos) Shafer, Endicott, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Mass will be celebrated by The Most Reverend Bishop Emeritus, Gerald F. Kicanas of Tucson, on Friday, February 3, 2023, 7:00 P.M. at St. Pius X Catholic Church in Tucson followed by Military Honors. Acknowledgements may be sent to Maria Dellos, 2621 N Avenida Orgullo, Tucson, AZ 85715.