After a short illness, Henry "Hank" A. Lee, 93, passed away peacefully Feb. 4, 2023 in Tucson, AZ. He is survived by Marie-Pierre Lee, his wife of 63 years, daughters Diana Groden and Karen (Thomas) Grue, sons Eric (Sabine) Lee and Patrick (Leanne) Lee, grandchildren Aden (Taniah) Grue, Dustin (Allison) Grue, Matthew (Loriann) Groden, Chelsey Grue, Renee Berol, Spencer Lee and Julia Lee, and great-grandchildren Liliana Groden and Emilia Groden. He is preceded in death by his former spouse Josephine Lee, son Robert Lee, daughter Krista Lee, and parents Alderman Lee and Elsie Lee. Henry Lee grew up in Easton, PA. He was a graduate of Lafayette College, Class of 1951, earning a B. Sc. in electrical engineering. Through his 35-year career in project management with Standard Oil (Exxon), he and his family lived in eight countries on four continents. He served the next five years as Director of the NATO Science for Prosperity Programme. Once settled in Arizona, he loved to play golf, volunteer at the elementary school and work on his vintage automobile. Henry and his wife traveled the world and enjoyed Tucson's many cultural offerings. Henry wrote about his experiences with passion and precision in his memoirs, a labor of love. We remember his hearty belly laugh, his facility with a slide rule, and his compassion, generosity and probity. He was a true gentleman. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Sarver Heart Center (www.heart.arizona.edu) or the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org).