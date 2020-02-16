Henry Murguia

MURGUIA, Henry Valdivia
Henry passed away January 13, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wives, Nancy and Sylvia and two sons, Michael and Patrick. He is survived by four sons, Henry Jr., Estevan, William and Doug along with eight grandchildren. He will also be deeply missed by his caregivers, Anthony, Patricia and Michelle Nanez along with caregiver aide, Lourdes Leon. Celebration of Life to be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Our Mother of Sorrows Church, 1800 S. Kolb Rd. Rosary recited at 9:30 a.m. and Service at 10:00 a.m.