Henry Schmidt

SCHMIDT, Henry Joseph
passed away on January 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Byrnes Schmidt and Aida Villagran Schmidt. He was born in Virginia, MN on September 10, 1956. He is survived by family members, Frances Goodenough, Aida (Ross) Harvison, John Schmidt, Anne (David) Nelsen and Maria Anderson; numerous nieces and nephews. He graduated from Nogales High School a member of the National Honor Society in 1974. He graduated in 1978 from the University of Arizona a member of Tau Beta Pi with a B.S. in civil engineering. He started his career at Rockwell International working on the Space Shuttle. He worked his way into the advanced Space Shuttle design group where he continued until the program ended. He also worked on several Mars mission and other projects. After 25 years of working in the space industry he retired and in 2006 moved to Tucson. He had a good sense of humor, enjoyed numerous hobbies including bible study, coin collecting, gold gilding, visiting with the elderly, and travel. He was a devout Christian all his life. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.