HENSON, Chuck
Rodeo Clown and Bullfighter, of Tucson, Arizona, born on February 4, 1931 in Arcadia, Florida, to Charlie "Heavy" Henson and Margie Greenough Henson, went to be with the Lord at age 87 on August 11, 2018. From 1952 to 1955, Chuck served in the Army Security Agency as a morse code interceptor stationed in Alaska during the Korean War. He received the National Defense Service Medal and Good Conduct Medal. After the Army he returned to rodeo as a contestant, rodeo clown and bullfighter as well as movie stuntman. Chuck married Nancy Roberts of Midland, TX in 1959. He is survived by his wife; daughters, Nancy Jane (Jerry) Dorenkamp and Leigh Ann (Eric) Billingsley; and grandchildren, Kaylee and Rayna Billingsley. A Celebration of Life will be on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at Tucson Rodeo Parade Museum, 4823 S 6th Ave, Tucson. Arrangements by RESEARCH FOR LIFE.