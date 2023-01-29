Herbert Day

Herbert Francis Day, 83, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 in Tucson, AZ. He was born on March 14, 1939 in Washington, D.C. to the late Archie Laurenzia and Grace Catherine (Chaney) Day. He is survived by his loving wife of almost 61 years, Ann (nee Baird) Day. Herb graduated from Calvert County High School in 1957 and served in the U.S. Air Force at Andrew's Air Force Base in Maryland. Upon completing his service, he went on to study Electrical Engineering at the University of Maryland. After graduation, he was employed by IBM for 31 years in Washington D.C., Reston, VA, Poughkeepsie, NY, and Tucson, AZ. His career as an IBM executive took him around the world from Asia to Latin America. In 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Ann. Together they had two children, Jeffrey and Julie. They moved from Maryland, to Virginia, to New York, to Arizona for his career. After retiring in 1998, Herb enjoyed golfing, fishing in San Carlos, Mexico, traveling with Ann, and enjoying the good life with friends, cigars, and spirits. He was an avid photographer known for magnificent images of his travels, custom Christmas cards of desert scenes, and personalized greeting cards for friends and family. He was a faithful member of St Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church. In addition to his wife Ann, he is survived by his son Jeffrey (Soraya) Day; daughter Julie (John) Parlon; sister, Alice (Skip) Langley; brothers, Joseph (Lorie) Day, Laurence Marquess, and Christopher (Bobbie) Marquess; grandchildren, Luis (Amber), Alan, Christopher, Audrey, and Nathan; and great-grandchildren, Lillie, Gabriel, Brennen, and Luana. Interment will take place at Fort Lincoln cemetery in Brentwood, MD at a later date.