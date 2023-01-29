Herbert McManus

Herb at 87, peacefully journeyed forward on the 18th of January 2023, surrounded by his loving daughters. He retired from a 25 year career at the University of Arizona in 1992. A brilliant conversationalist with a quick wit and zest for adventure, he embraced nature, especially the desert and warm sunshine. Herb loved to travel and had an unwavering passion for Native American culture, so richly rooted in Arizona. He had diverse creative talents, ranging from making delicate jewelry to a vast skill set used with each task he encountered. He also excelled at every sport he participated. With a positive outlook, Herb led by example on how to stay fit and live a balanced life. The cherished youngest brother of eleven children, Herb was a beloved husband, father and guiding light to four grateful daughters, three proud grandchildren, two precious great-granddaughters, and equally honored sons-in-law. Countless genuine friendships were created among all he graced, each soul being seen, heard, and unconditionally loved. We are all blessed for eternity! In lieu of cards or flowers please consider donations to the Kimberly Jean McManus Lopez Scholarship at The University of Arizona Foundation, P.O. Box 210109 Tucson, AZ 85721-0109. Please reference "CALS McManus-Lopez Scholarship"