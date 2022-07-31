Herbert Sautter

Herbert G. Sautter, 90, of Tucson, passed away peacefully at home on July 18, 2022, surrounded by his family and wife of 70 years. Herb was born April 5, 1932, in Ann Arbor, Michigan, to Otto and Matilde Sautter (nee Mast), the oldest of three. He married the love of his life, Roberta Bray, on June 7, 1952, at Brackenridge Park in San Antonio, Texas. He is survived by his wife Roberta, children Linda Achenbach, Michael Sautter, Jamie Hernandez (Albert), Peggy Smoot, and Terry Sautter; sisters Carol O'Dell and Arlene Schweigert (Charles); grandchildren BreAnna Jones, Anthony Hackworth Jr. (Jamelynn Evans), Erin Achenbach, and Cheyanne Smoot; great-grandchildren Leiiani and Lila Jones; and many loved relatives in Germany. He is proceeded in death by his parents. Herb served in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955, before going to work as an engineer for the Tucson Water Department in 1956, a position he held until retirement in 1989. He enjoyed and appreciated walks with his beloved dogs in the Sonoran Desert and teaching his grandchildren about its wildlife, as well as taking his children to the target range. A "handyman extraordinaire", he was never without a project to be done and delighted in sharing his creations with his family. A well-rounded hobbyist, he also enjoyed rides on his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and was a member of the Tucson Harley club. Above all, he was proud of his family and the home he built, a place where everyone could gather, even when he would joke about his children coming around too much. Even as he grew older, he never lost his witty sense of humor. A dedicated father, grandfather, and husband, he will be dearly missed by his loved ones and friends. A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 4th at 10 a.m. at Adair Funeral Homes, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave., 85704. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations in Herb's name to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.com.