Herbert Silverburg

died in Tucson on October 21, 2021 after a brief illness. He was born in Muncie, Indiana in 1932 to Herbert Asher Silverburg, Sr. and Naomi Silverburg and attended Burris High School. He enrolled at Ball State University, where he was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon. He interrupted his studies to enlist in the Army, where he served in Korea and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal for meritorious service. Returning to Ball State, he earned bachelor's and master's degrees in education. In 1955, he married Barbara Buckels, to whom he was married for 56 years until her death.

After two years of teaching in Michigan they moved to Tucson, in search of adventure and better weather. He taught at Townsend Junior High and Palo Verde High, where he was for many years the chairman of the English department. Teaching was one of his great joys, and his proudest moments were when he felt he'd made a difference in the life of a student. He was an enthusiastic skier and tennis player and enjoyed movies, art collecting, and wine tasting. He was a longtime member of Catalina United Methodist Church, where he served as an usher for many years. After his retirement in 1989, he was a dedicated volunteer for the Pima County Democratic Party and attended several national conventions as a delegate. He and Barbara also enjoyed traveling and took road trips across the country as well as cruises around Europe and Africa.