Herman Craig

passed away peacefully on January 24, 2022. Herman was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Virginia Ann Craig. Herman is survived by his two children, Patricia Craig Morrison and Kenneth (Yolanda) Craig. Herman also leaves six grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, five nieces, nine nephews and dozens of cousins in Texas and Arizona. Hermen was bornin Gilmer Texas on July 10, 1927. He was 94 when he passed. Herman was a veteran. He enlisted in the US Army and was stationed at West Pointe and was in the US Cavalry and later became a Buffalo soldier. Herman retired from the State of Arizona and then joined his wife in their very successful family business. Final services will be privately per Mr. Craig's request. He will be interred along with family at South Lawn Cemetery.