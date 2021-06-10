Herman Gamez

Went home to be with the Lord on June 3, 2021. Preceded in death by his wife, Angelita S Gamez; daughter, Angelica Maria Gamez; parents, Ignacio and Maria Luisa Gamez; sisters, Carmen Garcia, Virginia Nunez, Gloria Quiroz, Armida Angel and Rosa Gamez. Survived by his children, Maria (Michael +), Lupita (Pepe), Herman Z. (Lupita), Robert M. (Lorraine), Sonia (Ray) and Angelique (John); 16 grandchildren, Lisa, Jose Antonio, Marisa, Stephanie, Lorraine, Herman Jr., Robert G., Raymond, Esperanza, Armando, Christopher, Alicia, Priscilla, Maria, Ricky and Clarissa; 23 great-grandchildren, Kaeden, Hailey, Sarah, Madeline, Brianna, Marcos, Elijah, Enrique, Anthony, Kayla, Ayddie, Yasmynn, Arturo Jr., Easton, Nayeli, Titus, Selah, Jubilee, Charity, Asaiah, Carter, Bennett and Cooper; one great-great-grandchild, Jayden. He will be missed tremendously by his "Famal" and all. Memorial will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 9:00 a.m., at Calvary Christian Fellowship, 3850 N. Commerce Dr. #113 with burial to follow at South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 S Park Ave. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL University.