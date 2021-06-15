Hermelinda Gonzalez

 Skip to main content
GONZALEZ, Hermelinda Y.

Our beloved mother, Hermelinda, 90, passed away on June 4, 2021. Preceded in death by her husband, Francisco B. Gonzalez. Survived by her children, Obdulia Y. Gonzalez, Hilda Lopez (Henry), Francisco Y. Gonzalez (Christina), Hermelinda Portillo (Ernesto Jr.); four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is survived by a sister, Elsa Ibarra Grijalva. Services will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 with Mass at St. John's Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Rosary and gravesite burial at South Lawn Cemetery. Arrangements by FUNERARIA DEL ANGEL, SOUTH LAWN.

