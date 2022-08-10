 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Herminia Personett

  • Updated

The Lord took Herminia B Personett (Jauregui) on August 7, 2022. Beloved wife of Steve Personett, daughter of Jennie Borboa Jauregui, sister of Rose Portillo and Violet Ayers (Jack), aunt of Bradley Bingham. Preceded in death by daughter Stephanie, and father Ernest "Pilo" Jauregui. Herminia impacted the children of the Tucson community with over 33 years of service as a Teacher, Instructional Coach, and Volunteer at Tucson Unified School District. She was also a Eucharist minister. Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022 at Saint Peter and Paul Church. Interment at Holy Hope Cemetery at noon. Family requests donation to cancer research rather than flowers. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

