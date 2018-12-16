HERNANDEZ, Erlinda
died at Peppi's House on December 12, 2018 at 8:53 p.m. in Tucson at the age of 69. Erlinda is survived by her mother, Guadalupe Sorilla; sisters, Patsy Morris (Don), Mary Lucero (Bobby), Beatrice Fimbres and brother, Miguel Sorilla. She is preceded in death by her brother, Edward Sorilla of Tucson, AZ. She graduated from Pima College with a degree in Nursing. After moving to Tucson, Erlinda began working for TMC Hospital and after 40 years ended her career at St Josephs Hospital where she retired. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. with Rosary at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 19, 2018 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 215 S. Craycroft Rd., with Mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. The burial will take place at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.