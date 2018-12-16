HERSHBERGER, Freddy
passed away at the age of 96 on December 2, 2018. She was surrounded by family and friends, who spent her final days sharing wonderful memories at her bedside. Freddy was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Pete and by her son, Chris. She is survived by three children, Leslie Lohmeier (Frank), Peter (Jill Martindale), and Natalie Ronstadt (Paul); six grandchildren, three and ½ great-grandchildren and her sister, Natalie Middleton. Family values were central to Pete and Freddy. They were generous and provided unconditional love. Freddy led an honorable life of service, from her days as a Navy Wave, to girl scout leader, to 3-term Arizona State Representative. In her many activities in between, she served in leadership positions. She was very proud of having run Barry Goldwater's office in Southern Arizona for 18 years. Freddy was forever positive. She had a quick wit, strong faith, and a positive attitude. Her glass was always half full (of Chardonnay!). Her one pesky habit: correcting your grammar. She couldn't help herself. Borrowing from HW Bush's service, Freddy died young as late as possible. She will be dearly missed. If you wish to pay tribute to Freddy's life, we suggest a contribution to Casa de la Luz Hospice Foundation in Tucson. We will host a Celebration of Life after the first of the year. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.