Hershel was born and raised in Bloomfield, Iowa in 1931, the son of Haden and Eula Craig and passed away March 1, 2023. He served in the U.S. Army in Korea and upon discharge he attended and graduated from Iowa State Teachers College. After teaching 6th grade in Waverly, Iowa for 3 years, he and his family moved to West Germany where Hershel taught in the U.S. Army Dependent Schools in Frankfurt and Bad Tölz until 1965. The family then moved to Tucson where he taught in the Amphitheater School District. He earned his Masters Degree in Education from the University of Arizona. After his retirement from teaching in the classroom, he transported special education students in the Catalina School District, biking from home to work and logging over 100,000 miles on the Rillito bike path. Altogether, he spent over 60 years in the field of education. Hershel was married to LaVonne Spurgeon Craig for 25 years until her death. He was also predeceased by 4 brothers and 1 sister. He was blessed with a wonderful marriage for 44 years to Betty Mittendorf Craig. In addition to Betty, he is survived by his son Curt (Michelle), daughter Cathy (Dave), grandsons Dan Crockett (Stephanie), Matt Crockett (Lindsey), granddaughter Cara Goff (Casey), grandsons Loris and Quinn Craig, and great-grandchildren Connor and Cambri Goff, Wesley and August Crockett, and Zoe Crockett. He is also survived by sisters Peg Mittendorf, Marilyn Seeman, Margaret Fox, and Marquetta Kinnamon. In addition to his love of skiing, he wants to be remembered for riding in two Tour de Tucson bicycle events, his enjoyment of being Plastic Santa, and the one who "took care of the stuff." He requests no flowers but suggests remembrances to Interfaith Community Services, Community Gardens of Tucson, Autism Society of Greater Tucson, Lugo Charities - Bike in a Box, or a charity of choice. At Hershel's request there will be no services. The family will join together in a celebration of joy for the life he lived.