HIATT, Gracia Elizabeth "Hobson"
Mrs. Gracia Elizabeth "Hobson" Hiatt, age 76, of Jefferson City, passed away Saturday, October 13, 2018 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 11, 1941 in Tulsa, Oklahoma the daughter of the late Arthur K. and Arline "Booth" Hobson. She was united in marriage on August 21, 1971 in Tucson, Arizona to the late, Herschel V. Hiatt Jr. Gracia held a Master's Degree in Rehabilitation and Counseling. She was employed with the State of California Department of Rehabilitation serving as a District Administrator. She was best described as the matriarch of her family; strong, loving, kind, and loyal to her family and friends. She enjoyed theater, antiques, jewelry, gifting friends and family, and working hard on human right issues. She treasured her family and her time spent with the kids and grandchildren. Mrs. Hiatt is survived by her children, Arline Andrus (Michael) of Austin, TX; Arthur Hiatt of Jefferson City, MO; Rebekah Brooks (Matthew) of Jefferson City, MO; Julie Foerstel (Ron) of San Clemente, CA; Michelle Hiatt of California; Herschel Vernon Hiatt III (Paula) of Colton, CA; 15 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, two brothers, Arthur Hobson (Dottie) of Tempe, AZ and William Hobson (Lisa) of Tempe, AZ; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins; extended family and friends in California. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one brother, Richard Hobson. Memorial Services will be 2:30 p.m., Sunday, November 18, 2018 at Tempe Friends Meeting House, 318 E. 15th St., Tempe, Arizona 85281. Fellowship will follow directly after. Interment will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, November 19, 2018 at Evergreen Cemetery in Tucson, Arizona. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association in the name of Mrs. Gracia Hiatt. Arrangements are under the direction of TYLER M. WOODS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, 611 E. Capitol Ave., Jefferson City, Missouri 65101. (573) 636-2424.