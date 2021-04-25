Hildegard Downing

She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Colonel (retired, US Army) E. Dean Downing. Surviving are her three children, Richard, Dennis and Timothy. Hildegard was born in Puschkau, Germany where she was the fifth of six children born to Richard and Selma Klose, all of whom are now deceased. Hildegard married Dean in Karlsruhe, Germany in 1954 and became a naturalized American citizen in January 1956. Hildegard was the ideal army wife who contributed greatly to the quality of life in each of the many Army communities where Dean's assignments led them during 27 years of military service. She was a very active volunteer in army Community Services, Thrift Shops, Army Wives Clubs and other supporting activities, resulting in numerous awards and commendations. She always relished the challenges of another move, loved meeting people and making new friends, setting up another household and making herself a valuable asset to the community and an indispensable helpmate to her husband's chosen career in the military. She was very talented and creative in various arts and crafts, whether it was painting, ceramics, needlework or whatever, as well as an extraordinary cook and housekeeper. She often identified her career as that of "Household Engineer". At her request, services will be private. Those wishing to do so may contribute in her memory to the Army Emergency Relief Fund at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.