Hildreth Garb

GARB, Hildreth
of Tucson and Centennial, Colorado died gently and peacefully at home on Saturday, August 21, 2021. She was surrounded by family and loved ones. She was 95 years old.
Hildreth is survived by her three sons, James (Candace), Gordon (Cynthia), and Richard (Elizabeth); two grandchildren, Amy (Jeff) and Eddie; three great-grandchildren, Morgan, Jensen, and Wyatt.
Hildreth was predeceased by her husbands, Edwin Loeb (1951) and Solomon Garb (1982), and her grandson, Adam (2013). Born and raised in New York City, Hildreth attended PS6 Elementary School. Later she went to Julia Richmond High School, then Penn State University, where she pursued a degree in Ceramic Engineering 1947.
In 1961, her family moved to Columbia, Missouri, where Solomon took a position as a Professor at the University of Missouri Medical School. Hildreth loved working with children and chose to pursue a graduate degree at the University of Missouri. She earned her Master of Arts in Speech Pathology in 1966, then she joined the Mid Missouri Mental Health Center as a Speech Pathologist. She also continued her studies with an eye towards earning a PhD. In 1970 the family moved again, to Littleton, Colorado, when Solomon became the Scientific Director of a cancer research hospital in Denver. Hildreth joined the Littleton Public Schools as a Speech Pathologist and served in the school district for the next two plus decades. She helped establish Project Child Find. The goal of these programs was to provide developmentally appropriate early intervention for children so they could be successful in school, and in life, regardless of their abilities. Hildreth was a mentor to staff within Littleton Public schools and, left a lasting legacy. In 1989 Hildreth retired and had the opportunity to house sit in Tucson for that winter. She loved Tucson and discovered a passion for making jewelry and attending the symphony and the many theater productions. She became a snowbird and divided her time between Littleton and Tucson.
Hildreth leaves behind her loving family and a network of friends around the world from all ages of her life. A Memorial Service was held on September 14, 2021 at Temple Sinai in Denver, Colorado. She was laid to rest with her husband at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver.
Donations can be made in Hildreth's name to one of her four favorite charities: Community Food Bank Inc., Tucson, Arizona (520) 622-0525; University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center (713) 792-3450 giving@mdanderson.org; Operation Smile Colorado (720) 840-1724 or Tu Nidito Children and Family Services, Tucson, Arizona (520) 322-9155.
Anyone who has a story of Hildreth can send it directly to the family. Hildreth Garb touched many lives in her 95 years on earth. She was a remarkable and inspiring woman, a wonderful mother, relative, friend, and mentor. May her memory be a blessing. Arrangements by HORAN & MCCONATY.