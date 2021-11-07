Hildreth Garb

In 1961, her family moved to Columbia, Missouri, where Solomon took a position as a Professor at the University of Missouri Medical School. Hildreth loved working with children and chose to pursue a graduate degree at the University of Missouri. She earned her Master of Arts in Speech Pathology in 1966, then she joined the Mid Missouri Mental Health Center as a Speech Pathologist. She also continued her studies with an eye towards earning a PhD. In 1970 the family moved again, to Littleton, Colorado, when Solomon became the Scientific Director of a cancer research hospital in Denver. Hildreth joined the Littleton Public Schools as a Speech Pathologist and served in the school district for the next two plus decades. She helped establish Project Child Find. The goal of these programs was to provide developmentally appropriate early intervention for children so they could be successful in school, and in life, regardless of their abilities. Hildreth was a mentor to staff within Littleton Public schools and, left a lasting legacy. In 1989 Hildreth retired and had the opportunity to house sit in Tucson for that winter. She loved Tucson and discovered a passion for making jewelry and attending the symphony and the many theater productions. She became a snowbird and divided her time between Littleton and Tucson.