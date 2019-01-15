HIRSHOUER, Charles "Chuck"
passed away December 24, 2018 after a long battle with illness. Born in Columbus Ohio, Chuck moved to Tucson AZ as a child. Eventually, Chuck moved to Flagstaff, AZ where he worked at NAU until his retirement. Services and interment will be held Thursday, January 24, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at East Lawn Palms Cemetery in Tucson, AZ. Chuck is survived by daughter, Trina Carpenter, her husband, Robert; grandsons, Jacob and Zachary; sister, Jane LeDoux; brothers, Ed, Joe and Jim and mother, Carol. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand. Arrangements by NORVEL OWENS MORTUARY.