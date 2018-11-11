HITE, Michael Edward
59, of Tucson passed in the presence of his loving wife on October 31, 2018. Born January 7, 1959 in Evanston, Ill, Mike was a retiree of the USAF. A man of faith, honor and great sense of humor leaves behind many loved ones. Survived by his wife, Kim, of 39 years; son, Jonathan (Erin); daughter, Sharee (Ian); grandkids, Rylin, Ty, Serenity, Sawyer, Raymond and Kalen; sisters, Kim (Dave) and Christina (Karl). A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, November 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at Pantano Christian Church, 1755 S. Houghton Rd., 85748. Arrangements by OASIS CREMATION.