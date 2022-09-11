Hobart Crawford

Hobart (Hobie) Dee Crawford Sr., 93 of Tucson Az. passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 26, 2022. Born May 1, 1929 to parents Samuel and Edna Crawford in Pilot Point Tx. He is preceded in death by his sister Pat Hancock of Mexia Tx. He served in the Army as a communications specialist and after attended college and graduated with his degree in Electrical Engineering. He made his career in the field of defense and aerospace electronics and retired from Hughes Aircraft. Beloved father, grandfather, great-grandfather and husband Hobie is survived by his devoted wife of 70 years Mildred Lee Crawford. Preceded in death by his oldest son Hobart D. Crawford Jr. (wife Cecilia) of San Diego CA. He is survived by his sons Michael H. Crawford of Tucson and Howard (Red) L. Crawford (wife Teresa) of Tucson. He was blessed with 13 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren who fondly called him Papa. Hobie loved camping, boating and water skiing. He spent many years on the lakes of Arizona and was still popping up on skis at age 60! He loved fishing and enjoyed several trips to Sitka Alaska to deep sea fish with his sons. Hobie loved travel and RV'ing. He and Millie took many trips across the country in their RV to see friends and family and also joined their grandchildren on camping trips to the White Mountains of Arizona. He was an avid reader and enjoyed a good game of poker. He was a huge U of A Wildcat basketball fan too. He gave of his time and volunteered in leadership roles at Tucson Medical Center, Streams in the Desert Lutheran church and served on the board at his retirement park. He lived a long and full life and touched the hearts of many. He will be greatly missed! Services 9/15/2022 @ East Lawn Palms Mortuary, viewing @ 12:00pm services 12:30pm.