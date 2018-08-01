HOEGGER, Norman
On July 27, 2018, Norman Hoegger passed away surrounded by his family. Norman was born in Plymouth, Wisc in 1939 to Robert and Esther Hoegger. After serving in the 82nd Airborne, Norman traveled around the world for many years before settling in Tucson and becoming a commercial real estate broker for 50 years. He cherished his family above all else. Norman is survived by his wife, Karen; son, Jason; daughters, Jennifer, Rachel and Stacy Bellar; son-in-law, James Bellar; his amazing granddaughter, Sadie; his sweet dog Fosters and grand dogs Sophie, Brover, Shelby and FiFi. While his kids were growing up he was involved in their activities, especially soccer, which he coached for 18 years. He was proud of his players and they became extended family to him. Norman is survived by his sisters, Anita Knaub and Jane Busch; brother, Bill Hoegger; sister-in-law, Shirley Hoegger, and many beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Preceded in death by brother, Robert Hoegger; brothers-in-law, Leroy Knaub and Elroy Busch and sister-in-law, Evy Hoegger. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:45 p.m. at Randolph Golf Course Clubhouse. Interment will be at a later date in Sheboygan Falls, Wisc. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society or the Humane Society. Special thanks to Peppi's House. "We have lived and loved together." We will miss you Daddy. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.