Hollis Fabe

Hollis, 83, passed away November 11, 2022, after several years of declining health. She died at home, peacefully, surrounded by her family. Hollis was born in Snyder, Texas in 1939 to Clayton and Olis Smith. She is preceded in death by her husband, Stanley Fabe; her parents and her sister, Barbara Salvato. She is survived by her daughters, Jayme Fabe and Natasha Fabe Rowe; son-in-law, Grant Rowe, granddaughters, Emma and Lauren Rowe; her sister, Sandra Swindle (Steve) and brother, Joel Smith (SanDee) as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Hollis was especially close with nephews, Tommy Salvato (JoAnn) and Joel Snyder (Jan). Hollis and Stanley were married in Tucson in 1962 and started their family in 1964. While their children were young, Hollis and Stan enjoyed the social scene at the Tucson Racquet Club, playing tennis for decades. Long-lasting friendships were forged during these years and Hollis kept in close contact with her cherished tennis friends for upwards of fifty years. Throughout the years, Hollis and her friends enjoyed social gatherings, trips to Northern Arizona, Gem Show adventures, going to Broadway in Tucson shows and dining together. Hollis had a way of endearing herself to others immediately. Her sincerity, empathy and sense of connection could be felt with every interaction. Many would agree that Hollis was always the picture of elegance and grace. Hollis was a voracious reader and was always on top of current events. This made her an enchanting and sometime challenging conversationalist. Sewing, needlepoint and quilting brought her many years of joy. She made dozens of beautiful heirloom-worthy pieces that will be treasured by family for years to come. She was an animal lover, with a special affection for the terrier breeds and later in life, her beloved cats. The Fabe family enjoyed vacationing in various spots in San Diego over the years and Coronado Island became a family favorite and place of respite for Hollis and Stan. While Hollis worked in the family business, Fabe Litho, for almost two decades, she broadened her ties in the community and also became the confidant and sometimes, mother figure, for numerous associates, as she was an attentive and sympathetic listener and incredibly supportive. Hollis also became a mother figure to many of her daughters' friends and other young people throughout her life. Her authentic kindness and compassion could be felt by all who came into contact with her. Even as her health was declining, her caregivers could also feel her care for them and her true concern with their own health and happiness - Elegant and gracious, to the end. Hollis did not wish to have a funeral or memorial service but wished for those she loved to spend more time with each other to enjoy new experiences and share old memories. The family requests that any gifts be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.