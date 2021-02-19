Howard Koehler

KOEHLER, Howard J.

Howard was born in Sterling, Colorado on August 18, 1948 to Leonard and Nettie Koehler. He passed away in Tucson, Arizona on February 8, 2021 after fighting a hard battle with lung cancer and leukemia.

Howard had made Tucson his home for the past 35 plus years. He retired from Brake Max Automotive. Howard loved the Broncos, traveling, hiking, designing and building things for family and friends. He was a member of the Kiwanis club and enjoyed serving as their treasurer. Howard was always ready to lend a helping hand and always had a smile on his face.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Corrin. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Eileen; son, Brett; stepson, David (Jolene); stepdaughters, Tammy (Jared), Lisa (Mike) and Carol (Grant); 12 grandkids, Tilghman, Paige, Quinn, Corey, Andrew, Shea, Skylar, Davey, Lorelei, Aiden, Freya and Lilly.

A special thank you to Casa de La Luz for their loving care and support. Memorial will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Star Pass Marriott in Tucson. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.