Howard Roberts

ROBERTS, Howard Thomas, Jr.

On January 3, 2022, after a brief illness, Tom died peacefully in the arms of his wife, Pamela.

A graduate of the UofA law school, he practiced law for 48 years as an Assistant Attorney General, a partner in the law firm of Goering, Roberts, Rubin, and as an educator, mediator and arbitrator.

Tom was a kind and gentle soul who applied his outstanding intellect and keen sense of humor to bridge gaps and create bonds with colleagues, clients, family and friends. He was an unflinchingly loving and cherished husband.

Tom was fiercely committed to providing free legal services to those who could not afford them, serving as a member of the Volunteer Lawyers and Step Up to Justice organizations. His dedication was recognized when the Arizona State Bar Association awarded him the William E. Morris Pro Bono Service Award at their 2006 convention. A fellow lawyer noted that "no one exemplified what we wanted lawyers to be more than Tom."

Tom was a renaissance man with talents as a writer and musician. He was a founding member and bass player in a band irreverently called "Moist and the Towelettes". This one-of-a-kind man is survived by his wife of 49 years, Pamela Lane Roberts and his brother, Bill Roberts. Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be postponed. Arrangements by EAST LAWN PALMS MORTUARY.