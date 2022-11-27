Howard Shaw passed away on November 22, 2022, after a prolonged illness. He passed away quietly at home as was his wish. He was born and raised in Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY. As a young adult he moved to Tucson to raise his family. Howard enjoyed a wonderful career following his Apprenticeship in the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry. Upon retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Donna, of 44 years, golfing, and being with friends and family. Howard was predeceased by his son Tony, stepson Mark and his grandson Ryan. He is survived by his wife Donna, his daughters Paige Knott (Steve), Pamela Maack (Tom), Denise Jason and Wendy McNeill. He was blessed with many wonderful grandchildren - and many great-grandchildren. The family will have a private ceremony at the gravesite on Friday, Dec. 2. We will have a Celebration of Life after the holidays where we can all celebrate together.