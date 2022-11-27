 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Howard Shaw

Howard Shaw passed away on November 22, 2022, after a prolonged illness.  He passed away quietly at home as was his wish. He was born and raised in Coney Island, Brooklyn, NY.  As a young adult he moved to Tucson to raise  his family.  Howard enjoyed a wonderful career following his Apprenticeship in the Plumbing and Pipefitting Industry.  Upon retirement he enjoyed traveling with his wife, Donna, of 44 years, golfing, and being with friends and family. Howard was predeceased by his son Tony, stepson Mark and his grandson Ryan.  He is survived by his wife Donna, his daughters Paige Knott (Steve), Pamela Maack (Tom), Denise Jason and Wendy McNeill.  He was blessed with many wonderful grandchildren - and many great-grandchildren. The family will have a private ceremony at the gravesite on Friday, Dec. 2.  We will have a Celebration of Life after the holidays where we can all celebrate together.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Sometimes a subscription detox can be great for your health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News