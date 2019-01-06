HUERTA, Hignacio "Nash" Lujan 07/31/1930 12/16/2018
Hignacio "Nash" Lujan Huerta was born in Berthoud, CO. on July 31, 1930 to Gregorio and Natalia Huerta. Growing up in their home he learned to love the Lord and serve people following in his parents footsteps. Nash accomplished many things in his life, including enlisting in the Air Force at 17, following his love for the Lord and preaching His word as a missionary in Guatemala and Mexico. Locally Nash also found great pleasure in his Mexican heritage. He helped several folklorico dance groups and Latin musical and dance groups achieve their dreams of performing for the general public. He did this by forming the Hispanic Cultural Showcase. Tucson brought a quiet satisfaction in Nash's spiritual life. He was selected as one of the elders of the Church of Christ that meets at Ina Road. He came from a devout and sincere family who emigrated from Mexico and began their family in Berthoud, Colorado. He was always sincere and devoted to the Lord. He taught all who would listen about his Savior, Jesus Christ. He is now at rest with a "peace that passes all understanding". Nash is missed by his surviving wife, Rose Marie (Castellanos) and sons, Alan, Bernie, Carlos, and David, and their wives and children; his grandchildren, and great grand children. Nash's surviving siblings are Rita Moreno, Chris Jerry Huerta, and Louisa Flores, their spouses and children and grandchildren. They are all great souls that have followed in the footsteps of Gregorio and Natalia Huerta, Nash's parents, who were faithful to the Lord Jesus Christ. A Memorial to Celebrate his Life is scheduled on Sunday, January 20, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at the Ina Road Church of Christ. We ask that in lieu of flowers you consider a gift to the Worldwide Spanish Literature Ministry Program, 4212 Fairway Blvd., Wichita Falls, TX 76308 or online at www.spanliterature.com.