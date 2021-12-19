 Skip to main content
Hugh Donahue

  • Updated

DONAHUE , Hugh Lewis

age 97, passed away on December 4, 2021. A Memorial Service was held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Tucson. Family and friends were in attendance. Cremation and interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.

