Hugh Donahue

DONAHUE , Hugh Lewis
age 97, passed away on December 4, 2021. A Memorial Service was held on Friday, December 17, 2021 at Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Tucson. Family and friends were in attendance. Cremation and interment will take place at a later date. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.
