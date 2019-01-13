HUMMEL, Ronald
It is with great sadness that the family of Ronald Hummel announces his passing on Sunday, January 6, 2019, at the age of 87. Ron is survived by Glennis, his wife of 65 years; his daughter, Geordy Tashiro (Mark) of Sierra Vista and son, David and grandson, Cole Raiterhummel of Eugene, OR. He was predeceased by his son, Kenneth. Ron had a wonderful life as a husband and father, and, in diverse careers as a teacher, pilot, administrator, and park ranger. He started his professional life in Zillah, WA. As an eighth-grade teacher, he was responsible for teaching all subjects and coaching all sports. Attaining the rank of Captain, Ron flew missions for the U.S. Air Force throughout the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East. At the University of Arizona, he was an ROTC instructor and eventually retired as Director of Career Services. Ron was an avid fan of all UofA sports. After retirement, he worked as a park ranger at the Chiricahua Monument for ten years. After leaving the park service, he led elderhostels in the Chiricahua Mountains area. Ron and Glennis traveled extensively around the world. His brother, Hal, taught him to play tennis at 16, and he continued to play almost till the end of his life. Ron's ashes will be interred next to his son, Kenneth, during graveside services in Ellensburg, WA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to his alma mater Central Washington, 400 E. Washington Way, Ellensburg, WA, 98926-7508. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.