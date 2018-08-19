HUNNICUTT, Janice R.
born in Huntington, Indiana February 3, 1927 passed peacefully in Tucson, Arizona August 7, 2018. Janice and her husband John (November 4, 1979) moved to Arizona in the late 1940s to build their life together. They raised a family of seven, becoming active members in the community surrounding Sacred Heart Catholic Church and School. Janice focused her attention around her expansive family including over a dozen adoring grandchildren, twice as many great-grandchildren, extended family and friends who thought of her like a mother or grandmother. She always had a smile, a kind word, and time, especially to play games with her loved ones. She taught many people how to fish, literally and figuratively and to appreciate nature in all forms. These memories and gentle lessons will be shared for generations. Janice leaves us with a legacy of an unbridled enthusiasm for life. She thrived on her full heart and the unmeasurable moments that brought her continuous joy. Janice is survived by children, Rosie (Bill) Gleeson, Kathy (Billy 2016) Moyer, Gail (George) Hoyos, Margi (Mark 2007) White and Robert (Debbie) Hunnicutt. She is preceded in death by her sons, John (2018) and Ross (1974). Services will be held Saturday, September 15, 2018 11:00 a.m. at ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel, 8090 N. Northern Ave., Tucson, AZ 85704.