HURD, Sue Ann
69, passed away on January 4, 2019. Salpointe Alumni, Sue was a psychiatric nurse working for La Frontera in Tucson. Survived by her daughter, Elizabeth Hurd. Gone before her are her parents, Lt. Col. Edgar and Ann Hurd. Sue was the oldest of six girls, Carol (Dwayne) Lee, Kathy (Frank) Nienaber, Patricia Samoy, Barbara (Mark) Porter and Leslie Shaw, deceased. Leaving numerous nieces and nephews. A Mass to celebrate Sue's life will be Saturday, January 19, 2019 at St. Cyrils, Pima/Grant.