HUSTAD, Marvin
beloved husband, father, brother and grandfather, went home to the Lord on December 28, 2018. Marvin was born on January 21, 1928, in Alberta, Canada and was raised on a dairy farm in Wisconsin. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Mining Engineering from the Wisconsin Institute of Technology, after a distinguished career with the United States Army and National Guard. He served in World War II in the Mountain Division and as a rifle platoon sergeant and sharpshooter. In 1958, Marvin joined M.M. Sundt Construction Company as a project engineer working on the Titan II missile site in California. He was elected to the M.M. Sundt board of directors in 1974, and retired from M.M. Sundt in 1991 as Senior Vice President and head of the industrial division. Marvin held various affiliations, including membership in the National Rifle Association, Mining Club of the Southwest, and American Institute of Mining Engineer (AIME). An avid sportsman and very lucky fisherman, some of his best times were spent hunting, fishing, skiing and spending time at the family cabin he built in Alpine, Arizona. Marvin is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; daughters, Cynthia Ledbetter and Karen Dailey (Kevin); grandchildren, Alesia Ledbetter and Andrew Joshua Van Boerum and brother, Edward. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, January 4, 2019 at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Rd., Tucson, AZ. Viewing is from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m., Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial with military honors will follow at Desert Vista Cemetery.