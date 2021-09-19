born April 21, 1986, passed away at age 35 on September 6, 2021. He went to Heaven way too early, but he will be looking down on the many, many, many of us who loved and cherished him and were privileged to have known and loved him so deeply for the time we had him in our lives. He was a special man. He was a great father to his children whom he loved more than anything in this world. He was very intelligent, loving, caring, funny, athletic, deep thinking, sensitive to people's feelings and needs. He was a passionate sports fan and loved his Philadelphia Eagles, Phoenix Suns and Arizona Wildcats like no other. When the Eagles won the Super Bowl he ran around in absolute glee! He loved playing basketball and played softball for many years on his dad's team and always gave his all. He could run like the wind. He was a great friend, not only to his friends but also to his family. He loved animals as well. He could write poems at the drop of a hat and they were so well worded you could see a special skill that he had. Not many knew this but those close to him did. He loved all holidays, but really did it up for Christmas. He would decorate his house beautifully. He loved watching the Grinch on Christmas Eve. He loved BBQ's and especially Labor Day and Memorial Day as a tradition. His passing has left a huge hole in our hearts and lives that will never be filled. But Ian, know this: We will think of you, and love you so much every day for the rest of our lives. That you can be sure of. You left a giant footprint on this world and we all were better for being with you and knowing you. loving you and being loved by you. Thank you for everything. God Bless, Godspeed, and now you are with God and his angels. LOVE YOU SO MUCH! He is survived by his mother, Julie; father, Bill; daughters, Margarita and Mary Jane; son, Lute; sister, Jessica Kruse and husband, Alan; uncles, Don Fehr, Don Wellman and wife, Christy; aunt, Jan Parker and husband, Steve; the mother of his children, Kassandra Robles and many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL, 6910 E. Broadway Blvd. on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. with the burial at East Lawn Cemetery following the services.