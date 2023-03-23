Ian passed away 3/1/23, he was a son, brother and favorite uncle among his niece & nephews. With a passion for all things musical, Ian was a self taught musician of numerous instruments making him an avid musician. As a professionally trained chef, he had many opportunities to work in some of Tucson's historic fine dining locations. He will be remembered by his family for his hearty laugh and determination to live life on his own terms. His philosophical and humble nature made him endearing.