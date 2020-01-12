Ida Cajero

CAJERO, Ida Burgner
90, Tucson passed away surrounded by her family on January 2, 2020. Ida was born in Douglas, AZ and moved to Tucson to attend the St. Mary's Nursing School. After graduation, she married I.M. Cajero in 1953. She is survived by her children, Ida Briones (Jesus), Lupe Surratt (Joel) and Charlie (Cindy) and many nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Mass will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Augustine Cathedral, 192 S. Stone Ave. Burial will be at Holy Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her name to the University of Arizona Foundation/U of A Cancer Center. Arrangements by BRINGS BROADWAY CHAPEL.