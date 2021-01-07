Ignacio Dominguez

DOMINGUEZ, Ignacio Robles "Lungi"
passed away December 13, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Dolores G. Dominguez; son, Ignacio G. Dominguez; father, Jesus B. Dominguez; mother, Clara Dominguez; sisters, Velia Flores and Frances Saucedo; children, Clara (Roberto) Gastelum, Lilly (Richard) Patino, Esther (Frank) Gastelum and David Dominguez; 12 grandchildren, 28 great- grandchildren, sisters, Rita (Ray+) DeLeon and Lupe (Rodrigo) Garcia; brother, Ramon Dominguez; sisters-in law, Patsy (Junie) Valencia, Ramona Cupis, Maria Olga Garcia. He was loved by many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He will be missed very much, Love You Dad.Visitation will be held Thursday, January 7, 2021 Starting at 12:00 p.m. at the residence, 814 W. Calle Progresso, Tucson, AZ 85705. An all night vigil will proceed at San Ignacio Church at 4:00 p.m. 785 W. Sahuaro St., Tucson, AZ 85705. Rosary at 7:00 p.m., Friday, January 8, 2021 Mass/Rosary 9:00 a.m. burial to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery, 3555 N. Oracle Rd., Tucson, AZ 85705. Arrangements by DESERT ROSE HEATHER MORTUARY.