Ike Rhodes

was born in Detroit, MI, July 27,1942, and raised in Tucson, AZ. Ike passed peacefully at home June 9, 2021. Survived by his wife, best friend, and partner in adventures, Solveig (Haugsjaa) Rhodes; daughters, Pam (Rhodes) Small and Tammy (Rhodes) Bernstein; son-in-law, Howard Bernstein; grandchildren, Alison and Andrew Small, Blake, Grant and Brock Bernstein; sister, Nancy (Rhodes) White, and many friends and family. Ike, a graduate of Catalina HS and the UofA, never met a problem he couldn't solve or an activity he couldn't master. Ike was a Bio-Chemist for Infilco, where he spent his career working to improve the quality of water emitted by industry-thereby affecting the lives and health of people primarily in the USA, but occasionally internationally. He held an AZ Contractor's license, and built his own home in the foothills of Tucson in 1972, where he lived the rest of his life. Anyone who knew Ike knew his quick sense of humor, endearing him to all he encountered. He loved to travel with Solveig across the globe- including exploring the culture and diversity of Europe, Asia, and South America, capped by a recent Safari in Africa. Ike was a gifted athlete, from his early days as a gymnast in high school, he continued his fitness through water and snow skiing, as well as scuba diving. Ike also enjoyed boating, building, and creating solutions. He could make anything, from stunning silver jewelry, furniture, his home-to cradles, hobby horses, a 40' tree swing, and half pipe for his grandkids. His talents were endless. Ike's moments of greatest joy were spending time with his family and friends. He was a wonderful husband, father, and Papa. The world was enriched because of him, and his is greatly missed. A celebration of Ike's life will be held for friends and family in late July. Donations can be made in his name to the Arizona Sonoran Desert Museum or Alzheimer's Research. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.