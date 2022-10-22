Ildefonso Chavez

Ildefonso was born in Guayameo, Guerrero on October 2, 1930, but spent most of his 92 years in Tucson. He left this Earth on October 17, 2022, completing a journey that included raising 4 children, son Caleb (father of Aaron and Marissa and husband of Vicky), son Ildefonso Jr. (father of Brianna and Ilianna and husband of Laura), son Ricardo (father of Ricardo Jr., husband of Elizabeth), daughter Elena (mother of Nathan, Emma, and Josiah Hill and wife of Todd Foster), with his wife Vida, who preceded him in death. He also had 6 great-grandchildren. Ildefonso had a passion for sharing the good news of our Lord Jesus Christ. God had blessed his life and gave Him praise for those blessings. His life will be celebrated at 12 pm Saturday, October 29 at First Southern Baptist Church, 445 E. Speedway Blvd. Interment will follow at South Lawn Cemetery, 5401 S. Park Ave. Fellowship will occur at First Southern Baptist Church following graveside service. Floral deliveries can be arranged with First Southern Baptist Church, 445 E. Speedway Blvd., (520)623-5858. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Nogales Baptist Seminary, PO BOX 771, Nogales, AZ 85628.