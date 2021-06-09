Imogene Bell

Juby was a fierce reader with a deep knowledge of history and politics. She was a strong supporter of public education and was a member of the Nogales Unified School District Board of Directors for four terms, serving students for 16 years. She truly loved being on the board and her eyes would sparkle when she talked about what the board accomplished.

More than a healthcare professional, she was a healer who touched multiple generations of families throughout the community. Her clinic was open to anyone, no appointment needed, and her work extended into the evening when she took countless phone calls and traveled to people's homes day or night. Her healing touch extended to animals and she once took in a dove who had been injured by a reluctant hunter and nursed it back to health. She also had a porcupine move into her house one cold Oregon winter and surprise everyone by staying into the summer. In between countless dogs and cats, she also had a beloved monkey, Benjie, who shared her home for 49 years.

When she wasn't in the clinic, Juby enjoyed many years of family road trips throughout Mexico and the US, often driving across country with kids and a dog or two in the back seat. She and her husband, George Graham Bell once traveled the length of Mexico in a camper with both of their children and Benjie in tow. The pair had a wide circle of friends and a love of their community.