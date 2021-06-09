Imogene Bell

BELL, Imogene "Juby"
May 3, 1941 - May 25, 2021
Imogene "Juby" Bell left this world on the morning of May 25, 2021, surrounded by those who loved her. Juby was a lifelong resident of Nogales, Arizona, growing up on Court Street with her mother, Jessie Adair and aunt, Doris McGuire. Influenced by these strong and independent women, Juby was a nursing pioneer who cared for generations of Nogalians. She was a leader and friend who paved the way for other professional women and remembered as a mentor and inspiration to those who knew her.
Juby graduated from Nogales High School in 1958 at the age of 17 and pursued a career in nursing. She graduated from the University of Arizona College of Nursing with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing in 1962 and again from the University of California San Francisco with a Master of Science and Family Nurse Practitioner degree in 1974. She began her nursing career in Tucson, followed by a several-year stint in central Oregon emergency departments before returning to Nogales in 1970, becoming a school nurse and then nursing director for the Santa Cruz County Health Department.
After graduating from one of the country's first nurse practitioner programs, Juby went to work at the Nogales Clinic. She worked with Dr. Karl Meyer for several years before eventually becoming the clinic's owner in the 1990s and worked there until her retirement in 2019.
Juby was a fierce reader with a deep knowledge of history and politics. She was a strong supporter of public education and was a member of the Nogales Unified School District Board of Directors for four terms, serving students for 16 years. She truly loved being on the board and her eyes would sparkle when she talked about what the board accomplished.
More than a healthcare professional, she was a healer who touched multiple generations of families throughout the community. Her clinic was open to anyone, no appointment needed, and her work extended into the evening when she took countless phone calls and traveled to people's homes day or night. Her healing touch extended to animals and she once took in a dove who had been injured by a reluctant hunter and nursed it back to health. She also had a porcupine move into her house one cold Oregon winter and surprise everyone by staying into the summer. In between countless dogs and cats, she also had a beloved monkey, Benjie, who shared her home for 49 years.
When she wasn't in the clinic, Juby enjoyed many years of family road trips throughout Mexico and the US, often driving across country with kids and a dog or two in the back seat. She and her husband, George Graham Bell once traveled the length of Mexico in a camper with both of their children and Benjie in tow. The pair had a wide circle of friends and a love of their community.
Her son said it best, "it was my mother's mission to help and care for people. She was a pioneer as a nurse practitioner, but her patients gave her the title of Dr. Juby. With my father in her corner supporting her along the way, she had a generational impact on families in our community. Rest in peace mom, you earned it. "
Juby is survived by children, Daniel Graham Bell (Roxanne) of Nogales and Jessica Bell Hinderstein (William) of Mount Vernon, WA and Nogales, AZ and five grandchildren, Danielle Kaitlin Bell, Matthew Graham Bell, Aidan Graham Bell, Sarah Alexis Hinderstein and John Joseph Graham Hinderstein.
Also, Special thanks to Maria Guadalupe "Lupita" Ponce, whose meals, care and words of encouragement gave Juby comfort and friendship over these last several years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, George Graham Bell; her mother, Jessie Kuthe Adair; her aunt, Doris McGuire; father, Roy Adair; brother, Willis Rosser and by Troy Kyman. Services will be on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church, 969 N. Country Club Drive, Nogales, AZ at 10:00 a.m. Gathering of family and friends to follow at the Bell ranch headquarters at 97 Old Ruby Road.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the University of Arizona College of Nursing Scholarship general scholarship fund. There are two options for those who wish to make a donation in Juby's memory.
The first option is online: https://give.uafoundation.org/nursing, check general scholarship when prompted through the drop down for "I would like to support". You will have the opportunity to pay tribute at the bottom of the page typing in Juby Bell where designated.
The second option is by check. Please make the check out to University of Arizona Foundation/College of Nursing, on the memo line: Juby Bell (they will know where to designate the funds). Mail to Att: Andy Fisher, UAZ CON, P.O. BOX 210203, Tucson, AZ 85743.
Special thanks to the whole team at Holy Cross Hospital for the loving care they provided to Juby and for the support to her family. Arrangements by ADAIR'S CARROON MORTUARY.