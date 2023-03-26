Imogene Mae (Schindler) Moser went to her heavenly home on March 22, 2023 in Tucson, AZ at age 95. She graduated from Berne, Indiana High School and from the Lutheran School of Nursing in Ft. Wayne, IN. She married Howard W. Moser in 1948, and moved to Tucson in 1961. Imogene worked as a nurse in the Old Pima County Hospital and then worked at Kino Hospital. She also helped Howard as seamstress and bookkeeper for his business, Leeson Upholstery. A member of Trinity Presbyterian Church since 1962, she served as a deacon, was active in Trinity Women and Sewing for Missions, and served as an office volunteer for many years. She was preceded in death by her husband and her sister Coleen Rich. She is survived by four children: Donna Lawrence, Las Vegas, NV; Arlene (Jeff) Seekatz, Montgomery, TX; Elaine (Steve) Crowell, Malakoff, TX; and Lynn Alan (Kathy) of Tucson; 5 grandsons and 4 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Sat. April 2, 2023 at Trinity Presbyterian Church, 400 E. University Blvd. Memorials may be made to the Trinity Presbyterian Church organ or music fund or Trinity's food pantry, or to Swiss Village, Berne, IN.