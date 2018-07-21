In Loving Memory MARTINEZ, Arnold (Moses) 2/6/1984 - 7/13/2018
A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands at rest, it broke our hearts to see you go, God only takes the best. They say that memories are golden, well maybe that is true, but we never wanted memories, we only wanted you. Your life was love and labor, your love for family true, you did your best for all of us, we will always remember you. In tears we watched you sinking, we watched you fade away, and though our hearts were breaking, we knew he called your name. Arnold (Moses) Martinez, age 34, passed peacefully on Friday, July 13, 2018. Moses was born February 6, 1984 in Tucson to proud parents, Arnold "Moe" Martinez and Debbie Valenzuela. Moses will be forever remembered by his loving spouse and best friend Ericka Bravo and their precious children, Moses, Marcus, Nevaeh and Jazzlynn. Fondly remembered by his sisters and brothers, Sophia (Chris), Valerie (Angel), Estrella, Monica and Julian. Moses will also be forever loved and remembered by his numerous nieces, nephews and beloved family and dear friends. Visitation will be held beginning at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 22, 2018 and Rosary will begin at 7:00 p.m. at San Ignacio Church, 785 W Sahuaro St. Funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. also at San Ignacio. Interment to follow at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.